Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has added three new COVID-19 cases in Muskoka.

Another five people have recovered from the virus, putting that total at 135 in Muskoka.

It puts the active case count in the region at 35. That’s one less than Thursday.

The new cases are:

A man from Gravenhurst between the ages of 18 and 34. The reason listed by SMDHU is community acquisition.

A woman from Gravenhurst between the ages of 35 and 44. The cause is still under investigation.

A man from Gravenhurst over the age of 80. The cause is still under investigation.

A man from Huntsville between the age s of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.

There have been a total of 174 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began. Of those, 53 are from Huntsville residents and 39 are from Gravenhurst.

Another 1,437 coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Muskoka. A total of 11,189 shots have been given out since vaccines were made available in the region.

SMDHU has reported 74 new cases of the virus in Simcoe. That brings the total in the region to 4,417 with 3,159 recoveries and 83 people dying.