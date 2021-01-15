The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department is set to begin its annual recruitment campaign.

Starting on February 1st, the department will be looking for new part-time firefighters. The application process will be open until February 26th.

“Becoming a firefighter is a great way to serve your community and truly make a difference,” said Training and Suppression Captain Paul Calleja. “Successful applicants will have the opportunity to be a part of a dynamic team responsible for protecting lives, well-being and the property of Huntsville and Lake of Bays residents.”

An information session hosted by Calleja is being held on January 28th at 7 PM for more details on the application process and training.

You can register for the session online.