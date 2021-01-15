Province opens up applications for small business grants
Stock image of Canadian money. (VistaRadio Stock Image)
Small business owners across Ontario can now apply for government funding.
The Ontario Small Business Support Grant will offer eligible businesses between $10,000 to $20,000 in one-time funding. To apply for the money owners must have had to close down or severely restrict the operation of their business because of this province-wide shutdown.
They must also demonstrate a 20-percent decline in revenue between April 2019 and April 2020.
It will be up to owners to decide how to use the grant money in a way that makes sense for their business. To apply click here