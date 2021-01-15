Small business owners across Ontario can now apply for government funding.

The Ontario Small Business Support Grant will offer eligible businesses between $10,000 to $20,000 in one-time funding. To apply for the money owners must have had to close down or severely restrict the operation of their business because of this province-wide shutdown.

They must also demonstrate a 20-percent decline in revenue between April 2019 and April 2020.

It will be up to owners to decide how to use the grant money in a way that makes sense for their business. To apply click here