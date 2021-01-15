The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile clubs is saying that it is still business as usual, despite the lockdown.

If you have a valid trail permit, OFSC says that snowmobilers can access any available or limitedly available.

Officials say that under the new stay-at-home order, trails remain a permitted recreational activity. In section 16 of the order outlining what is permitted, it says “using an outdoor recreational amenity that is permitted to be open under the Stage 1 Order.” That means snowmobiling, along with cross country skiing, dogsledding and snowshoe trails are allowed. Various clubs in the province are also allowed to continue grooming local trails, as workers and volunteers are granted an exception under the framework.

That being said, OFSC urges all snowmobilers to ride close to home and comply with the stay-at-home order. They remind riders that the federation is about riding trails, not travelling to them.

They say that any questions about trailering away from your home should be directed to local law enforcement.

Keep an eye on the OFSC’s interactive trail guide to stay up-to-date with what trails are opened and closed.

Written by Trevor Smith-Millar