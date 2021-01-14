Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, announced that Ontario is providing $375 million through the Gas Tax program to help 109 municipalities across the province operate and expand public transit.

Huntsville, Bracebridge, and the District of Muskoka are a part of those 109 municipalities that will be getting funding.

“Our government is committed to helping municipalities sustain and improve public transit throughout the province,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Supporting transit systems is more important than ever as municipalities across Ontario struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will help ensure people have access to safe, reliable transportation to get to work or pick up essential items like a prescription.”

Here’s how much each municipality will be receiving:

– Huntsville, $95,869

– Bracebridge, $155,993

– Muskoka, $89,528

The province will flow the funding as soon as possible in 2021.