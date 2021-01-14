The District of Muskoka has partnered with Hammond Transportation to announce a new transportation service.

It will be called Rural and Community Connection and District officials say it will connect Muskoka communities in the east and west while providing timed stops to other transportation networks within and outside of the area.

It will launch on Tuesday, January 19th. The service will have two routes that will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays every week.

The route on Tuesday will run return trips from MacTier to Port Carling, Milford Bay, Bracebridge, Baysville, and Huntsville while the Thursday route will go from Midland to Port Severn, Honey Harbour, Bala, Gravenhurst, and Bracebridge.

Due to difficulties related to the safe collection of fares during the ongoing pandemic, rides are complimentary until further notice,” District officials add. “Riders are asked to limit their travel to essential trips only. When fare collection resumes, it is anticipated fares will range from $5 to $15 and will be proportional to the distance travelled.”

This new route is on top of the District’s Corridor 11 Bus that travels north and south with stops in Bracebridge and Gravenhurst.