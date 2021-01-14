Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has added two new COVID-19 cases in Muskoka.

The Health Unit also reports three more people in Muskoka has recovered from the virus, putting that total at 131.

It puts the active case count in the region at 36.

The new cases are:

A man from Bracebridge between the ages of 45 to 64. The cause is still under investigation.

A male from Gravenhurst under the age of 18. SMDHU report the virus was acquired through the community.

There have been a total of 170 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began. Of those, 36 are from Gravenhurst and 30 are from Bracebridge residents. Three people have died because of the coronavirus in the region.

SMDHU now lists how many vaccines have been administered on its COVID-19 dashboard. So far, 9,752 doses have been administered in their medical region. Over the weekend, 1,136 shots were administered.

SMDHU has reported 70 new cases of the virus in Simcoe. That brings the total in the region to 4,343 with 3,066 recoveries and 79 people dying.