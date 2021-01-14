The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has lifted the boil water advisory in Bracebridge.

SMDHU’s Media Coordinator Kathy Dermott says that laboratory test results have confirmed the water in town is free of contamination and is safe to drink.

While the advisory is lifted, the Health Unit says the following precautions are necessary before drinking tap water:

Run all cold faucets for a minimum of five minutes. If the water does not run clear after five minutes, visit the District of Muskoka website for more information.

Run drinking water fountains for a minimum of five minutes.

Run all water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

Replace pre-filters and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for reverse osmosis units

Replace water filters, as they are disposable and may be contaminated. This applies especially to carbon filters and others that are near the end of their life

Drain and refill hot water heaters set below 45°C (113°F). The normal setting is 60°C (140°F).

Drain and flush all ice-making machines and soda fountain machines.

Flush, clean and sanitize appliances with water line connections (for example, fridges with water and ice dispensers) by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Dispose of any ice made since January 10, 2021.

Large-volume users (for example, restaurants, retirement homes, hospitals and schools) may need to run cold water taps for a longer period of time on first use to ensure the water is not cloudy.

Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom he’s “very pleased” that residents can resume using water as normal and that businesses that were told to close due to safety concerns can now re-open.