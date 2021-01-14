Ontario is launching a big-box store blitz to ensure the safety of workers and customers.

The blitz will take place in Toronto, Hamilton, Peel, York and Durham this weekend, and soon will be expanded province-wide.

The province’s Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development says he wants to send a message to big corporations that he will not hesitate to shut them down if rules are not followed.

Nearly 50 ministry inspectors along with bylaw and police officers will be focusing on high-risk settings the next few days.

Inspectors will start the blitz in businesses with COVID-19 outbreaks and will move on to manufacturing, warehouses, food processing plants and grocery stores.