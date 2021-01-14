Ontario is reporting over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Sixty-five per cent of Thursday’s 3,326 cases are in the hotspots around the GTHA and in Windsor-Essex.

They come on the first day that a stay-at-home order is now in effect in the province.

Officials say 71,169 tests were processed over the last day but there’s still a backlog of 66,940.

Another 62 people have died.

The testing positivity rate is now at 5.1 per cent, down from six per cent on Wednesday.