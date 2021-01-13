Ontario is reporting 2,961 new COVID-19 cases.

It comes a day after Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a second state-of-emergency and a stay at home order in the province.

Sixty-four per cent of the new cases reported today are in the hotspots around the GTHA and Windsor-Essex.

Over 50,900 tests were completed over the last day but a backlog of 61,000 remains.

Another 74 people have died from the virus in Ontario.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests that come back positive, was at 6 per cent, down from 7.8 per cent on Tuesday.