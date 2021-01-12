Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The active case count has dropped in Muskoka after the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reports eight people have recovered from the virus.

It puts the active case count in the region at 37.

SMDHU now reports 165 have gotten the virus in Muskoka with 125 people recovering and three dying.

The Health Unit continues to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in its medical region. SMDHU reports 8,165 vaccines have been administered with 268 shots given in the last 23 hours.

SMDHU has reported 68 new cases of the virus in Simcoe. That brings the total in the region to 4,194 with 2,941 recoveries and 72 people dying.