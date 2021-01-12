Police won’t just be monitoring trails and roadways to make sure that riders are sober. They’ll also be checking to see if you are wearing a helmet, carrying insurance registration, and if your snowmobile meets operational requirements.

The OPP has also put a list of safety tips together:

-Make a plan and ensure that the path you intend to travel is safe and open for riding.

-Carry a fully charged cell phone.

-Avoid unnecessary risk and stick to available land based OFSC trails whenever possible.

-If there is an ice crossing in your travel route, wait until a marked stacked line is in place and cross only when you can follow it directly from shore to shore.

The OPP also wants to remind drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when operating a motor vehicle.