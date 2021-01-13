The annual Mayor’s Levee has been cancelled, so the Town of Bracebridge will donate the money normally used to host the event to the Manna Food Bank.

A total of $730 is being donated.

Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith is asking residents to also make a donation to the food bank. “Every year we ask participants to bring a donation to the food bank,” he says. It’s important, he adds, that people that would have attended make that donation, adding that even if weren’t going to go to the event to make a food or financial donation if you’re able to. “Support an organization that’s greatly needed in our community,” Smith says.

“The town is very good to us,” the President of the food bank Sam Robinson tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom.

For people wanting to make a contribution, she says financial donations are preferred over food donations. “Because of COVID, when we receive food donations they have to be set aside for a so-called decontamination period or be whipped down,” Robinson explains. “A financial donation allows us to purchase items we need as we need them.”

“Recently the number of visitors is going back up,” she says of the need in the community. Robinson adds they are also seeing a bump in new clients which she attributes to the loss of some government financial assistance programs and seasonal employment opportunities drying up.