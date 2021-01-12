Moose FM has teamed up with Explorer’s Edge to bring you FAT BIKE FUN-WHEEL FRIDAYS!

Tune in every Friday from JANUARY 22 – FEBRUARY 19 for your chance to win a $50 gift certificate to a great local restaurant for your next takeout meal. You’ll INSTANTLY earn a spin of the FAT BIKE FUN-WHEEL where you will win Cottage Country Spirit vouchers for even more local participating businesses*.

All you have to do is listen for your cue to call, be the first caller in and tell us what YOUR doing to keep up your Cottage Country Spirit. Just tried snowshoeing for the first time? Ordered curbside pickup from your favourite local shop? We want to hear it all!

Everyone who plays automatically qualifies for an Outdoor Adventure Package worth $500 from…

LIV OUTSIDE for 99.5 Muskoka’s Best Music

ALGONQUIN OUTFITTERS for 105.5 Huntsville’s Biggest Variety

Courtesy of Explorers’ Edge

Can’t call in? No problem! Qualify for the Outdoor Adventure Package worth $500 online right now with the form below!

Fat Bike Fun-Wheel Fridays on Moose FM….EVERY FRIDAY until February 19th!

Brought to you by Explorers’ Edge – Show Your Cottage Country Spirit this winter by safely supporting our local tourism businesses.

*Winners please follow all current government travel advisories and restrictions before using winning gift certificates or vouchers. Gift certificate and voucher use is dependent upon opening/hours of operation for businesses. Not redeemable online. Winner will receive gift certificate and vouchers by mail.