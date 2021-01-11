Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has added four new COVID-19 cases in Muskoka.

It puts the active case count in the region at 45.

The new cases are:

A woman from Gravenhurst between the ages of 18 and 34. The Health Unit reports she acquired it from the community.

A man from Gravenhurst between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.

A man from Huntsville between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.

A man from Huntsville between the ages of 18 and 34. He got it from close contact with another positive case.

There have been a total of 165 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began. Of those, 52 have been in Huntsville and 34 in Gravenhurst.

The Health Unit reports one more person in Muskoka has recovered from the virus, putting that total at 117. Three people have died because of the coronavirus in the region.

SMDHU now lists how many vaccines have been administered on its COVID-19 dashboard. So far, 5,442 doses have been administered in their medical region. Over the weekend, 1,126 shots were administered.

SMDHU has reported 214 new cases of the virus in Simcoe. That brings the total in the region to 4,128 with 2,825 recoveries and 70 people dying.