Porter Airlines will resume flights on March 29th.

The tentative date was announced on the airline’s website Monday morning.

“We want to see our planes in the sky as soon as possible and are actively working to prepare for our resumption of service,” Porter’s President and CEO Michael Deluce said. “However, the ongoing uncertainty presented by government travel restrictions, including border closures, is impacting our ability to operate flights. We are closely watching developments and know that Porter will be an important part of providing people with travel options as the economy recovers.”

Deluce said more details will be released soon on the “enhanced safety measures” that will be put in place for the airline’s return to service.

This is the second time Porter has pushed back its restart date. In November, Deluce said they would resume flights on February 11th.

Porter Airlines has flown seasonal flights from Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport to the Muskoka Airport since the summer of 2019.