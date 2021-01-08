The Town of Bracebridge has worked with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to create guidelines that will allow outdoor rinks to be opened.

The Memorial Park Winter Village and the rink at Annie Williams Park will be open from dawn until 9 PM for skating. They will be maintained by volunteer groups and overseen by town staff to ensure protocols are followed.

“Town staff have been monitoring, and continue to monitor, the changes in provincial orders and regulations related to re-opening of recreation facilities and programs,” Bracebridge’s Facilities Manager Will Crowe said. “Advice and guidance is being provided by the Ontario Minister of Health, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, and various other organizations and associations. Town staff have developed guidelines and associated policies and procedures required to ensure the Town has the proper health and safety measures in place prior to opening and offering outdoor skating.”

The newly created guidelines will be posted at the entrances to both rinks.