The Active Living Centre, located at 20 Park Drive, will continue to offer walk-in appointments for testing. In addition to those, you will now have the option to pre-book an appointment to get tested for COVID-19.

This option will be made available starting on Monday January 11th. To pre-book an appointment you can call 1-888-383-7009, Monday to Friday between 9:00am-4:00pm.

For full details on how to book by phone or attend by walk-in, what you need to bring, and important reminders, you can visit Huntsville.ca/covid19