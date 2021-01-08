Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Another four cases of COVID-19 have been added in Muskoka over the last 24 hours.

It puts the active case count in the region at 40.

It’s the first time in two days the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has reported new cases in Muskoka.

The new cases are:

A woman from Huntsville between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.

A man from Huntsville between the ages of 45 and 64. SMDHU report he contracted the virus from a congregate setting outbreak.

A woman from Muskoka Lakes between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.

A woman from Muskoka Lakes between the ages of 65 and 79. The cause is still under investigation.

There have been a total of 159 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began. Of those, 49 have been in Huntsville and 33 in Muskoka Lakes.

The Health Unit reports 116 people have recovered from the virus and three people have died in Muskoka.

SMDHU has reported 74 new cases of the virus in Simcoe. That brings the total in the region to 3,915 with 2,716 recoveries and 71 people dying.