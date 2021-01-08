Ontario will be out of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the end of next week.

Premier Doug Ford says the federal government has to provide more vaccines to the province or the progress that has already been made will be lost.

He also pleaded with Health Canada to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Ford also says if people don’t stay at home and be vigilant with following public health restrictions the lockdown won’t end and the government will have to consider more extreme measures to control the spread of the virus.

Ford says the new modelling data from the Ministry of Health will be a wake-up call for Ontarians calling them scary.

Those new numbers will be released early next week.