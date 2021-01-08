Ontario is reporting a record high of over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 4,249 new cases on Friday but say about 450 of them are from earlier in the week and were delayed due to a technical issue.

Sixty-eight per cent of the cases are in the hotspots around the GTHA and Niagara while 71,500 tests were completed over the last day.

Twenty-six more people have died from the virus.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 6.2 per cent, but there are over 70,000 tests waiting for results.