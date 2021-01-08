The OPP is warning that emails are being sent out that when opened contain images of child sexual abuse.

The police report people have complained about the emails that come from the account mail@aloette.me. When opened, there is a link that directs people to images of child sexual abuse.

If you get an email like this, OPP say to reach out to them and to not open it.

When checking your email, police say to always exercise caution. If you’re unsure of something you see in your inbox, check the company’s website to confirm the email address.