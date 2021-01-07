It will be another two weeks before students in Southern Ontario can head back to their schools. In-person learning will not begin again until January 25th.

The province says this measure is being taken to ensure as many people stay at home as COVID-19 cases continue to soar and set daily record highs.

Earlier today Premier Doug Ford said when schools broke for the holidays the percent positivity rate among children under the age of 13 was only 3-percent.

He says since Christmas it is now almost 20-percent, meaning one in every five kids tested for the virus in Ontario has COVID-19.