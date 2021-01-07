Ontario dentists and their employees want to be near the front of the line to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ontario Dental Association past-president Dr. LouAnn Visconti of Timmins says heart disease, diabetes and cancer have been scientifically linked to the mouth.

That, she says, puts dentists and their staff at great risk right now.

“That is why we have asked for consideration for receiving the vaccine early, so that we can continue to provide that care for our patients during this pandemic.”

Visconti adds that dentists’ offices keep people out of emergency rooms and doctor’s offices for dental problems, which is also important in the fight against COVID-19.