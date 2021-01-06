The Ontario Provincial Police Detachment in Huntsville is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a 63 year old missing man.

Anthony Versteegen, was last seen in the Huntsville area. Police describe him as having a slim build, green eyes, 6 ‘0″ tall, 180 lbs, with grey goatee, and grey shoulder length hair. Police add that they don’t believe he is driving as he does not have a vehicle.

If anyone has had any contact with him or has any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-1112.