Ontario is adding 3,128 new COVID-19 cases.

Sixty-six per cent of Tuesday’s cases are in the hotspots around the GTHA.

Nearly 35,200 tests were completed over the last day but there’s currently a backlog of 39,805.

1,347 people are currently in hospital with the virus, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Another 51 people have died from COVID-19 in Ontario bringing the provincial death toll to 4,370.

The number of tests coming back with positive results, known as test positivity, is at 9.4 per cent, down from 9.7 per cent on Monday.