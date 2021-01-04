Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

There are now 40 active cases of COVID-19 in Muskoka.

Nine new cases of the virus are being reported by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU). Monday’s report is the first of 2021.

The new cases are:

A woman from Bracebridge between the ages of 18 and 34. SMDHU lists the cause as an out of jurisdiction educational outbreak.

A women from Bracebridge between the ages of 35 and 44. The cause is under investigation.

A man from Bracebridge between the ages of 45 and 64. The cause is under investigation.

A man from Gravenhurst under the age of 18. The Health Unit says he got it from close contact.

A man from Gravenhurst between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is under investigation.

A man from Gravenhurst between the ages of 45 and 64. SMDHU report the virus was aquired from close contact.

A man from Huntsville under the age of 18. He got it from close contact.

A woman from Huntsville between the ages of 35 and 44. She got it from close contact.

A woman from Lake of Bays between the ages of 45 and 64. The cause is under investigation.

There have been a total of 152 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began. Of those, 27 have been in Bracebridge, 35 in Gravenhurst, 44 in Huntsville, and five in Lake of Bays.

Two more people have recovered from the virus and one more person has died bringing those totals to 109 and three respectively.

SMDHU has reported 239 new cases of the virus in Simcoe. That brings the total in the region to 3,669 with 2,416 recoveries and 66 people dying.