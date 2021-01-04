The Ontario Provincial Police is restricting access to its Bracebridge and Huntsville Detachments during lockdown as a safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release sent Monday afternoon, the OPP said the processing of routine criminal record checks, vulnerable sector checks and fingerprinting will be limited to essential workers and volunteers only.

The OPP says that anyone seeking entry to either detachment must make an appointment first.

Individuals will be pre-screened and are required to have proper personal protective equipment prior to entering the detachment.

For any additional information and for appointments please call 705-326-3536 during the hours of 8 AM to 4 PM.

For emergencies, please call 9-1-1, and for all other police matters, please call 1-888-310-1122 or your local detachment.

You can also report online by visiting the OPP’s website.

With files from Mohamed Fahim