Ontario is reporting 3,270 new COVID-19 cases.

Sixty-nine per cent of the cases reported on Monday are in the hotspots around the GTHA, Windsor-Essex and Ottawa.

Over 39,100 tests were completed over the last day¬†however there’s a backlog of 19,683.

Another 29 people have died from the virus in Ontario bringing the provincial death toll to 4,679.

The number of tests coming back with positive results, known as test positivity is up to 9.7 per cent, up substantially from one week ago.