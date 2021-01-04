The family of Justin Evans still has no answers about the disappearance of the 22-year-old.

OPP report Evans was last seen in the Kilworthy area on Saturday, December 12th.

He’s described as 6’3″ with a slim build, brown hair, blue eyes and no facial hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a grey winter coat, blue jeans and camo boots.

Evans’ sister Kristen Wise and other family members have posted to social media multiple times every day since his disappearance hoping to get new information about his whereabouts. “All I want is my brother to be found. That is my one wish for my birthday. It is all I could ever want,” Wise said. “Justin is such a happy, outgoing, loving, kind person with a great sense of humor and I’m pretty sure sarcasm is his superpower. If Justin was here he would be the laughter and joy of my day. He is a dorky and goofy guy who loves life and would be here in a heartbeat to celebrate with me.”

Wise said it’s unlike Evans to go long periods without contacting her or other members of the family.

The Bracebridge OPP is working with the Muskoka Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Services to find Evans.

Police ask you to call them at 1-888-310-1122 if you have any information or reach out anonymously to Crime Stoppers.