Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Four new cases of COVID-19 are being reported on Thursday by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) and one more person has died.

The new cases are:

A woman from Gravenhurst between the ages of 45 and 64, The cause is still under investigation.

A man from Gravenhurst between the ages of 65 and 79. The cause is still under investigation.

A male from Huntsville under the age of 18. The cause is still under investigation.

There have been 32 coronavirus cases reported in Gravenhurst and 42 in Huntsville.

The death is the third to have happened in Muskoka. One person remains in hospital, according to the Health Unit.

There have been a total of 142 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began with 41 of them from Huntsville with 107 people recovering.

SMDHU has reported 61 new cases of the virus in Simcoe over the last 24 hours. That brings the total in the region to 3,438 with 2,400 recoveries and 63 people dying.