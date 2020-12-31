Rod Phillips has resigned as Ontario’s Finance Minister.

It comes after Phillips tooks a controversial vacation to the Caribbean despite pleas from public health officials for people not to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday afternoon that he has accepted Phillips resignation.

Ford says the “resignation is a demonstration that our government takes seriously our obligation to hold ourselves to a higher standard.”

He says he has asked current Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy to assume the role of finance minister.