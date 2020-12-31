The Town of Bracebridge’s master plan for downtown is continuing to take shape.

The town is hosting a virtual meeting on January 7th to get the public’s thoughts on the development of the plan.

Input is needed for the concept plans that have already been developed for areas like the RONA lands, Manitoba Street, Memorial Arena, Bracebridge Bay, the Bracebridge Public Library, Woodchester.

“After great discussions with the Downtown Master Plan Working Group, we are looking forward to presenting the proposed concept plans and to hear the public’s reaction to them,” said Bracebridge’s Manager of Economic Development Randy Mattice. “The Downtown Master Plan will drive the evolution of the downtown over the next five to ten years and it will have its foundation based on input from the community.”

You can register for the meeting through the town’s website. The meeting will run from 6:30 to 8:30 PM on the 7th.