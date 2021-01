Ontario is reporting over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases to close out 2020.

The province reported a new daily high of 3,328 cases on Thursday with sixty-five per cent in the hotspots around the GTHA, Windsor-Essex and Ottawa.

Nearly 63,900 tests were completed over the last day.

Fifty-six more people have died from COVID-19 in Ontario which is the highest number of daily deaths reported in the second wave.

It brings the provincial death toll to 4,530.