Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

With one new case being reported by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) on Wednesday, it puts the active caseload in the region at 28.

The new case is:

A woman from Huntsville between the ages of 0 and 17. The source of the infection is still under investigation.

There have been a total of 137 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began with 41 of them from Huntsville. 107 people have recovered and two people have died.

SMDHU has reported 51 new cases of the virus in Simcoe over the last 24 hours. That brings the total in the region to 3,377 with 2,389 recoveries and 62 people dying.