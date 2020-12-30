The Orillia OPP teamed up with officers from the Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Investigations to arrest a multi-jurisdictional offender.

58-year-old Tony Orr from Huntsville has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, communicate with anyone for the purpose of obtaining sexual services and two counts of fraud under $5,000.

Police say these crimes date back to 2010. The latest incident happened in May 2020. The OPP report a victim alleged there was no payment made for their services. During the police’s investigation, “numerous” other incidents were found with more victims coming forward.

“Being a victim of any crime can be devastating,” Detective Sergeant Andrew Taylor with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit says. “In these instances, the offender purposely chose highly vulnerable, marginalized individuals to victimize. Other victims may be out there and we ask that they contact the police if they have information.”

Orr is due in court on January 26th.