Ontario’s adding a new single-day high of close to 3,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The province reported 2,923 new cases on Wednesday with seventy-three per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA and in Windsor-Essex.

Over 39,200 tests were completed over the last day.

1,127 people are in hospital with 324 in ICUs, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Nineteen more people have died from the virus in Ontario bringing the provincial death toll to 4,474.