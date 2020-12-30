Huntsville OPP pulled over a car on Christmas Day for a routine traffic stop, but it ended with two people being arrested and a stolen vehicle recovered.

It happened shortly after 5 PM on the 25th along Main Street West in Huntsville. After an investigation, police realized the car had been reported stolen from Mindemmoya.

A 33-year-old from Billings Township was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. A 38-year-old from Carnarvon Township was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a schedule one substance – opioid, possession of a schedule one substance – cocaine, possession of prohibited or restricted weapon at unauthorized place, possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, and possession of a schedule three substance.

They will both appear in court, but a date has not yet been scheduled.