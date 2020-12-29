Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

One new COVID-19 is being reported by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) in Muskoka.

It puts the active case count in the region at 27.

The new cases are:

Bracebridge woman between the ages of 18 and 34. SMDHU reports she contracted the virus from an out of jurisdiction educational setting outbreak.

There have been a total of 136 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began with 25 of them from Bracebridge. 107 people have recovered and two people have died.

SMDHU has reported 268 new cases of the virus in Simcoe over the weekend. That brings the total in the region to 3,326 with 2,384 recoveries and 61 people dying.