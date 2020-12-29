The South Muskoka Medical Centre and Walk-In Clinic announced on Facebook they are no longer serving non-rostered patients in-person.

For the immediate future, only rostered patients will be able to get in-person and telephone medical services. “Non-rostered patients will be offered telephone consults only,” they say. “If this option does not work for you, it is recommended that you contact your primary healthcare provider.”

This comes after the clinic announced over the weekend they would only offer in-person and telephone medical services to “Muskoka year-round residents.”

“We ask that residents from the GTA (and all other areas) to please respect the lockdown restrictions and to be kind and respectful to our staff,” they said in Sunday’s post. “As a reminder, those who are in violation of the Lockdown restrictions can be fined.”