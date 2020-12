It’s a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

The province reported 2,553 new cases on Tuesday with seventy-one per cent of them in the hotspots around the GTHA and in Windsor-Essex.

It comes after the province reported 1,939 new cases on Monday.

Officials say 73,677 tests were completed in the province over the last two days.

Another 78 people died from COVID-19 in Ontario over the last two days bringing the provincial death toll to 4,455.