The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) says a person from Spruce Glen Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Spruce Glen Public School’s Principal Kelly Picken says that if your child is a close contact of a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus, you will have received a notice from the school before any information was released to the public. The letter will include the required next steps.

No information will be sent to parents with children who are not close contacts of the person.

“Due to privacy laws, the health unit will not release personal information about any staff or student who is ill unless deemed necessary,” Picken says.

“We know this information may be upsetting,” she adds. “We are working closely with Trillium Lakelands District School Board, our transportation consortium, before and aftercare program, and SMDHU. Together, we are taking the necessary steps to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 within our school community.”

This is the second time a positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed at the school. The other case was reported on September 22nd with the student going on to recover.