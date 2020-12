(Police searching for 33-year-old Nicholas Whitmore. Photo supplied by Bracebridge OPP).

Police are hoping the public will help them find a missing 33-year-old man.

Bracebridge OPP say Nicholas Whitmore was last seen in Bracebridge.

He’s described asĀ 5’10” with brown hair, blue eyes and a thin build.

He is believed to be driving a silver 2007 Honda Civic with license plate CPTH 449.

His family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.