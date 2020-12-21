Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) nurse Lori Black is set to be the first person in Simcoe Muskoka to get the COVID 19 vaccine.

The vaccine will be administered at the temporary immunization clinic set-up by the Health Unit at the Royal Vicotria Regional Health Centre in Barrie.

SMDHU says the vaccine will not be readily available to the general public until 2021. The Health Unit estimates it will take six to nine months to vaccinate all Ontarians who opt-in for the shot.

Black will be getting the vaccine at 10 AM on Tuesday. She works at the Victoria Village long-term care home. SMDHU says she in the first among the priority group to be immunized during the first phase of the vaccine roll-out.