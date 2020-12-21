Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Photo supplied by: Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit from the weekend.

It puts the active case count in the region at 16.

The new cases are:

Bracebridge man between the ages of 35 and 44. The cause is under investigation.

Bracebridge woman between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is under investigation.

Muskoka Lakes man between the ages of 65 and 79. The cause is under investigation.

Muskoka Lakes woman between the ages of 45 and 64. The cause is under investigation.

There have been a total of 124 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began with 19 of them from Bracebridge and 29 from Muskoka Lakes. 106 people have recovered and two people have died.

SMDHU has reported 167 new cases of the virus in Simcoe today and 55 have recovered. That brings the total in the region to 2,938 with 2,306 recoveries. One new death is being reported putting the total in the County at 57.