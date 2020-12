Ontario is reporting over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for a seventh straight day.

It comes on the same day officials are expected to announce an Ontario-wide lockdown due to rising cases of the virus.

The province reported 2,123 new cases on Monday with sixty-six per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA and in Windsor-Essex.

Over 54,500 tests were completed over the last day.

Another 17 people have died from the virus in Ontario bringing the provincial death toll to 4,167.