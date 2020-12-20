Ontario is headed for a province-wide lockdown the day before Christmas.

Global TV and 680News are reporting the province will enter a full lockdown as of 12:01 a.m. Christmas Eve.

The reports cite sources close to provincial talks held over the weekend.

The lockdown will last 28 days in southern Ontario and 14 days in the northern part of the province, although what “northern Ontario” is defined as is not clear.

Only essential businesses will be allowed to stay open under the lockdown, beginning the day before Christmas and bars and restaurants will be shuttered to indoor dining but allowed to remain open for takeout and delivery.

Gatherings will be restricted to members of your household only.

Reports say elementary schools will be closed for an extra week after the Christmas break, until January 11th, while high schools will be closed for the full 28 days.

Students will use mobile learning during this time.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to release more details of the lockdown at a media conference on Monday afternoon.