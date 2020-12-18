Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Photo supplied by: Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The active case count in Muskoka now sits at 13.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting two new cases of the virus and one more recovery.

They also report that two people are in the hospital.

Both of the new cases are in Huntsville residents:

A male between the ages of 45 and 64. The cause is still under investigation.

A female between the ages of 65 and 79. The Health Unit says it was community-acquired.

There have been a total of 121 cases of the virus in Muskoka since the pandemic began with 106 people recovering and two people dying.

SMDHU has reported 53 new cases of the virus in Simcoe today and 20 have recovered. That brings the total in the region to 2,771 with 2,251 recoveries and 56 deaths in the County.