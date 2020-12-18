The Trillium Lakelands District School Board is prepared for an extended winter break.

In a letter to parents from the Director of Education, Wes Hahn says the board is prepared for a return to a remote learning environment should schools stay closed past January 4th.

That decision will be made by the Ministry of Education and Hahn says parents and students will be alerted through School Messenger and on social media platforms.

Students are being reminded to take all their personal belongings with them after school today.

If the Ministry does not extend the break students will return to in-school learning on Monday, January 4th.